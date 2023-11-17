Unstable: Season Two Renewal and New Showrunner Set for Netflix’s Rob Lowe Series

Unstable has officially been renewed for a second season. With reports back in May that production on season two had been halted due to the WGA strike, renewal for this series created by Rob Lowe, his son John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco was almost assured.

Six of the eight scripts for season two had been written at that time. Production is set to begin later this month.

Starring Lowe, his son John, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch, the Netflix series follows a father and son as the younger tries to keep his father’s business from falling apart.

The father and son said the following about the series’ renewal:

“It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable. Here’s to season two and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way.”

Season one of Unstable arrived in March. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Unstable on Netflix?