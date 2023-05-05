Unstable: Season Two Renewal; Production Suspended for Rob Lowe Netflix Series

Unstable has been hit by the Writers Strike. Production has been suspended on the Netflix comedy series. The streaming service had not yet officially announced a renewal for the comedy, but writers began working on scripts for season two at the end of March. Filming was set for later this spring.

Starring Rob Lowe, John Lowe, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch star in the series, which follows a father and son with completely different personalities who try to repair their estranged relationship when introvert Jackson Dragon (John Lowe) goes to work for his eccentric father Ellis (Rob Lowe).

Season one of the series landed on Netflix at the end of March. Deadline revealed the following about the series:

“We hear that the series, which hadn’t received a full, official renewal greenlight, was prepping at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood. There were six scripts finished out of a planned eight-episode run with principal photography planned for later this spring. Employees were told earlier this week that production was being suspended and that they were being laid off at the end of the week.”

Victor Fresco co-created the series with the father and son duo, which is executive produced by Marc Buckland. The premiere date for Unstable season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Unstable? Do you want to see a second season?