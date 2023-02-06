Unstable: Netflix Previews Father & Son Comedy Starring Rob Lowe and Son John

Unstable is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released a preview teasing the father-and-son comedy starring real-life father and son Rob and John Lowe. In the series, Rob Lowe will play Ellis Dragon, who is famous and chaotic. His son will play Jackson Dragon, who is fed up with his father’s ways but is trying to help him deal with the death of his mother.

The eight-episode season arrives on March 30th. The Lowe pair created the series alongside Victor Fresco. Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch also star in the series.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

“ABOUT UNSTABLE: Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father? Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) is a brilliant, eccentric biotech scientist and entrepreneur. After the death of his wife, he’s unable to regain his focus. Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe) More grounded and more of an introvert than his father, Jackson has always had trouble living in the huge shadow that Ellis casts. Anna Bennet (Sian Clifford) is the Dragon company’s smart, tough and formidable CFO. Able to go toe-to-toe with Ellis, Anna has been (barely) keeping the company on the rails during her boss’ emotional spiral. Malcolm Drummond (Aaron Branch), is a childhood friend of Jackson’s. He used to be Ellis’ assistant but has recently been promoted to project manager. He adores Ellis; in fact, Malcolm is jealous that Jackson gets to be Ellis’ son. Luna Castillo (Rachel Marsh) is a genius biotech engineer who works in one of the labs with her friend and research partner, Ruby. Shy, awkward, some would say weird, Luna is happy to let her more outgoing partner do the talking for the two of them. Ruby Rosario (Emma Ferreira) is also a biotech genius (let’s just stipulate everyone who works here is a friggin’ genius). Ruby is outgoing, accessible, and fun; the opposite of Luna.”

Check out the preview for Unstable below.

