The Gentlemen: Netflix Orders Action Comedy Series Starring Theo James and More

The Gentlemen is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the action comedy series inspired by the film of the same name from Guy Ritchie. He is also involved with the series. Theo James will lead the cast, per Deadline.

The following was revealed about James’ role in the Netflix series:

“The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

Six more faces were also added to the cast after the announcement of James’ involvement. Deadline reported that Vinnie Jones, Kaya Scodalerio, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, and Peter Serafinowicz are also joining the cast. The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Jones will play Geoff Seacombe, the groundskeeper of the estate; Scodalerio will play Susie Glass, the yin to Eddie Halstead’s (Theo James) yang who oversees Mickey Pearson’s drug business; Ings will play Freddy Halstead, Eddie’s older sibling who owes dangerous people a debt; Richardson will play Lady Sabrina, Eddie and Freddy’s mother.”

Ritchie also spoke about bringing the work he created for the big screen to Netflix. He said the following:

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me. I’m thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Gentlemen on Netflix?