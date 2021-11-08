Griselda: Netflix Orders Drama Series Starring Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

Sofia Vergara is headed to Netflix for her next TV show. The streaming service has ordered Griselda, a drama series featuring the Modern Family star. The series, from Eric Newman, tells the true story of a Colombian woman who created one of the largest drug cartels. Six hour-long episodes have been ordered.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the drama:

“Griselda chronicles the real-life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Black Widow.’”

Vergara said the following about the series:

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés, and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen.”

Eric Newman also spoke about the project:

“Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.”

A premiere date and additional cast will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Griselda on Netflix when it premieres?