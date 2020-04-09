Network: ABC

Episodes: 250 (half-hour)

Seasons: 11

TV show dates: September 29, 2009 — April 8, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Reid Ewing.

TV show description:

The Pritchett, Delgado, and Dunphy clans all agree to be interviewed by a documentary crew but the families have no idea just how much they’re about to reveal about themselves.

Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) will always remember the day that he met Gloria (Sofia Vergara). The stunning woman from Columbia was bartending in a bikini at the pool party that Jay threw for himself on the day that his wife left him. Now that Jay and Gloria are married and he has to work hard to keep up with his much younger, hotter wife and her passionate teenage son, Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez).

Jay’s adult daughter, Claire (Julie Bowen), is having a hard time raising her own family. Her husband, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), is a great guy, except for the fact that he thinks he’s “down” with their teenage kids, much to their constant embarrassment. Their three kids are Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter), and Luke (Nolan Gould). Haley is a typical teen, isn’t always the brightest, and dates slacker Dylan (Reid Ewing). Alex is a brainy overachiever who enjoys messing with her siblings. Luke is a rambunctious boy who often gets into trouble when his parents aren’t paying attention.

Jay’s gay son, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his enthusiastic and emotional partner, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), have just adopted Lily, a precious little baby girl from Vietnam. While Mitchell is comfortable with his sexuality, his Dad still has a hard time accepting it.

This single-camera comedy offers a ‘mockumentary’ view into the complicated, messy, loving life of three unique and connected families.

Series Finale:

Episode #250 — Finale, Part 2

The entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems.

First aired: April 8, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Modern Family TV show? Do you think it should have ended or been renewed for a 12th season?