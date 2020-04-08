Space Force: Netflix Releases First Look at Steve Carrell TV Series, Premiere Date

The Space Force has arrived. Netflix just released a first look and the premiere date for their new TV show starring Steve Carrell.

The comedy series centers around the people on Earth who have been tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services. The cast includes Carrell, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, John Malkovich, and Diana Silvers.

Space Force premieres on Netflix on May 29th.

Take a first look below:

