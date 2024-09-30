The Simpsons: Season 36 Ratings + Viewer Votes

In early 2023, The Simpsons was renewed for two seasons, and this is the final year of that order. Now that the series is owned by Disney, it seems only a matter of time before the show leaves FOX. It’s already been announced that four episodes will run exclusively on Disney+. That’s a first. Could this be the final year on the network? Will The Simpsons be cancelled or renewed for season 37 on FOX? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 36, Bart celebrates a birthday that will change his life forever and the family encounters death on vacation at a high-end resort.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 35 of The Simpsons on FOX averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.74 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of The Simpsons yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 30, 2024, The Simpsons has not been cancelled or renewed for a 37th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the The Simpsons TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 37th season?