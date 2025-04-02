The Simpsons: Seasons 37-40; FOX Renews Comedy for Four Years, Through 2028-29

The residents of Springfield aren’t going anywhere. FOX has renewed The Simpsons for four more years — seasons 37, 38, 39, and 40 — through the 2028-29 TV season. The 36th season is currently airing.

An animated family comedy series, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 36, Bart celebrates a birthday that will change his life forever, and the family encounters death on vacation at a high-end resort.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 36th season of The Simpsons averaged a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.64 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 35, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

Today, the network also renewed Bob’s Burgers (seasons 16-19) and Family Guy (seasons 24-27). In addition, American Dad! is returning to FOX (following several years on TBS) and has been picked up for four more years, seasons 20-23.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

“The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from FOX to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come,” said Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation.

