Family Guy: Four Year Renewal; Seth MacFarlane Comedy Renewed on FOX Through 2028-29

The Griffins are staying put on FOX, at least through the 2028-29 TV season. The network has renewed Family Guy for four more years, aka seasons 24-27. The comedy’s 23rd season is currently airing.

An animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows the stereotypical sitcom dad, Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a kinda dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA. IStorylines in the 23rd season, include a Top Gun parody, Peter realizes Joe (Warburton) has never found him funny, Lois chaperones Chris and Meg’s school trip, and Peter switches places with a Supreme Court Justice.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 23rd season of Family Guy averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 845,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 22, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership.

Today, the network also renewed Bob’s Burgers (seasons 16-19) and The Simpsons (seasons 37-40). In addition, American Dad! is returning to FOX (following several years on TBS) and has been picked up for four more years, seasons 20-23.

“This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

“The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from FOX to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

“This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at FOX is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob’s Burgers for years to come,” said Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation.

What do you think? How long have you been watching the Family Guy series? Are you glad it’s been renewed through season 27 on FOX?

