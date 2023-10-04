Family Guy: Season 23 — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An animated comedy series airing on the FOX television network, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA. In the 22nd season, Peter gets a job at the Stop n’ Shop and takes a vacation to Florida with Lois. Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market.



Season 22 Ratings

The 22nd season of Family Guy averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.06 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Family Guy stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Family Guy has been renewed for a 23rd season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to wonder if Family Guy will be cancelled anytime soon. FOX has already renewed the comedy for a 23rd season. Now that the series is owned by Disney, could that be the end of the show on FOX? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Family Guy cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Are you glad the Family Guy TV show has already been renewed for a 23rd season? How would you feel if FOX had cancelled this TV series, instead?