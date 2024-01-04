We Are Family: Season One Ratings

After six seasons leading the To Tell the Truth revival on ABC, Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris have come to FOX for a new game show. Will We Are Family be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A musical guessing game show, the We Are Family TV series is hosted by Anderson with his mother, Doris Bowman, aka “Mama Doris”, lending her input. The series showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing solo and as part of duets with their hidden famous family member. The celebrities range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. The game features a studio audience of 100 contestants playing through multiple clues and gameplay rounds. They can win up to $150,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

