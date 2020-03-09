Family Guy: Season 17 Ratings

It seems highly likely that Family Guy will be cancelled anytime soon. However, one has to wonder how long it will stay on the FOX network now that Disney owns the show. Could it move to ABC or another Disney-owned channel? Will Family Guy be renewed for season 18 on FOX? Stay tuned.

An animated family sitcom, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Mike Henry. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ man who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season 16 of Family Guy on FOX averaged a 1.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.41 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like the Family Guy TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season? Should it remain on FOX or move to a Disney-owned channel?