

What new trouble will Peter get the family into in the 17th season of the Family Guy TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Family Guy is cancelled or renewed for season 18. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 17th season episodes of Family Guy here.

A FOX animated family sitcom, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Mike Henry. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ man who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.





What do you think? Which season 17 episodes of the Family Guy TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Family Guy on FOX should be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.