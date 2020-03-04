How big can this extended family grow in the first season of the Almost Family TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Almost Family is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Almost Family here. *Status update below.

A FOX drama series, the Almost Family TV show stars Brittany Snow, Tim Hutton, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Mo McRae, Mustafa Elzein, and Victoria Cartagena. Based on the Australian drama series Sisters, this show explores what it means to be a family and the potential emotional complications that new generations of In vitro fertilization (IVF) children can face. In the series, Julia Bechley (Snow) is an adult only child who has her world turned upside down. She learns that her father, Doctor Leon Benchley (Hutton), a pioneer in fertility, secretly used his own sperm to father over a hundred children. While still reeling from this revelation, Julia discovers that she has two new half-sisters — her former best friend, Edie Palmer (Echikunwoke), and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle (Osment). As the three daughters begin to reconcile their new reality, Julia starts life without having her dad by her side, Edie comes to grips with her sexuality, and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight. The trio attempt to bond as unconventional sisters while dealing with new siblings as part of a rapidly expanding and very untraditional extended family.





3/4/20 update: Almost Family has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season.