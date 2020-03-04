Almost Family: Season One Ratings



Last season, FOX cancelled all of its new scripted TV series thanks to low ratings. How will the network fare with this year’s crop with shows like Almost Family on Wednesday nights? Will Almost Family be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A drama series, the Almost Family TV show stars Brittany Snow, Tim Hutton, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Mo McRae, Mustafa Elzein, and Victoria Cartagena. Based on the Australian drama series Sisters, this show explores what it means to be a family and the potential emotional complications that new generations of In vitro fertilization (IVF) children can face. In the series, Julia Bechley (Snow) is an adult only child who has her world turned upside down. She learns that her father, Doctor Leon Benchley (Hutton), a pioneer in fertility, secretly used his own sperm to father over a hundred children. While still reeling from this revelation, Julia discovers that she has two new half-sisters — her former best friend, Edie Palmer (Echikunwoke), and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle (Osment). As the three daughters begin to reconcile their new reality, Julia starts life without having her dad by her side, Edie comes to grips with her sexuality, and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight. The trio attempt to bond as unconventional sisters while dealing with new siblings as part of a rapidly expanding and very untraditional extended family.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/4/20 update: Almost Family has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season.