Almost Family: Season One Ratings

Last season, FOX cancelled all of its new scripted TV series thanks to low ratings. How will the network fare with this year’s crop with shows like Almost Family on Wednesday nights? Will Almost Family be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.
A drama series, the Almost Family TV show stars Brittany Snow, Tim Hutton, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment, Mo McRae, Mustafa Elzein, and Victoria Cartagena. Based on the Australian drama series Sisters, this show explores what it means to be a family and the potential emotional complications that new generations of In vitro fertilization (IVF) children can face. In the series, Julia Bechley (Snow) is an adult only child who has her world turned upside down. She learns that her father, Doctor Leon Benchley (Hutton), a pioneer in fertility, secretly used his own sperm to father over a hundred children. While still reeling from this revelation, Julia discovers that she has two new half-sisters — her former best friend, Edie Palmer (Echikunwoke), and ex-Olympic athlete Roxy Doyle (Osment). As the three daughters begin to reconcile their new reality, Julia starts life without having her dad by her side, Edie comes to grips with her sexuality, and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight. The trio attempt to bond as unconventional sisters while dealing with new siblings as part of a rapidly expanding and very untraditional extended family.
3/4/20 update: Almost Family has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season.
Please renew!!! I just binge watched the entire season and Im hooked. This show needs more advertising….I didnt even know it was on. It has alot if great story lines.
I love Almost Family, please keep it on. Sometimes people are too busy to watch when it airs or they fall asleep, so they watch it on demand or Hulu, maybe that’s the reason for low ratings, but whatever the case may be, I love it & I’m not alone, maybe send dad to prison and, run with the other things the characters have/are going through & take it from there, bounce back and forth with the girls seeing dad in prison asking advice about life and situations, JUST DON’T CANCEL THE SHOWWWWWW, PLEASE!
I’m really sad that this show won’t be continued on FOX. I’ve really come to enjoy the characters and want to know what will happen next and after that, in their lives.
It’s sad that networks are so controlled by demographics and surprising that the numbers don’t seem to reflect how well shows do as far as streaming goes. I hardly watch regular television any more. I hated how trapped I used feel by how networks schedule shows. I don’t want to live my life on their schedule, but by my own.
I hope another network picks up this show!
