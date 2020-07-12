The Moodys TV show on FOX: season 1 viewer votes

Will there be a merry Christmas in the first season of The Moodys TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Moodys is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Moodys here. Status Update Below.

A FOX single-camera comedy series, The Moodys stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. Based on an Australian TV show, this series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though slightly dysfunctional, group that gathers in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. Each Moody has his/her own eccentricities and is also hiding secrets from the other members of the family. Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children. Freshly single, Dan (Arnaud) is the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”. Sister Bridget (Frei) is married and the “overachiever” of the clan. Meanwhile, Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up” who still lives at home with his parents.





7/12 update: The Moodys has been renewed.