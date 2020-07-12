Vulture Watch

Do you want to join this family for the holiday season? Has The Moodys TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Moodys, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Moodys stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. Based on an Australian TV show, this series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though slightly dysfunctional, group that gathers in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. Each Moody has his/her own eccentricities and is also hiding secrets from the other members of the family. Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children. Freshly single, Dan (Arnaud) is the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”. Sister Bridget (Frei) is married and the “overachiever” of the clan. Meanwhile, Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up” who still lives at home with his parents.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Moodys averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.92 million viewers. Find out how The Moodys stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Moodys has been renewed for a second season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Moodys for season two? This show was marketed as an event series but that doesn’t necessarily mean that there won’t be a second season. While the network might like to bring this show back as an annual holiday tradition, the ratings werent very good. I suspect that it won’t be back but, I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Moodys cancellation or renewal news.

7/12 update: The Moodys has been renewed.



