Network: FOX

Episodes: 14 (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: December 4, 2019 — TBD

Series status: likely cancelled

Performers include: Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series, The Moodys is based on an Australian TV show.

This series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though somewhat dysfunctional, group that gathers in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. Each Moody has his/her own eccentricities and is also hiding secrets from the other members of the family.

Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children. Freshly single, Dan (Arnaud) is the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”. Sister Bridget (Frei) is married and the “overachiever” of the clan. Meanwhile, Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up” who still lives at home with his parents.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

