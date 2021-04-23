Menu

The Moodys

The Moodys TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Network: FOX
Episodes: 14 (half-hour)
Seasons: Two

TV show dates: December 4, 2019 — TBD
Series status: likely cancelled

Performers include: Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud.

TV show description:      
A single-camera comedy series, The Moodys is based on an Australian TV show.

This series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though somewhat dysfunctional, group that gathers in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. Each Moody has his/her own eccentricities and is also hiding secrets from the other members of the family.

Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children. Freshly single, Dan (Arnaud) is the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”. Sister Bridget (Frei) is married and the “overachiever” of the clan. Meanwhile, Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up” who still lives at home with his parents.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Moodys TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for a third season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

Linda Beane

I just discovered this show and telling people to watch it. It is so funny. Give this show a little time for people to know the family. This is brilliantly written. Love it.

Cyndi Paul

Loved this show!

Ken Norskog

Acting superb!

Ken Norskog

I love this show, want more episodes!!’ Real life, real good!!

