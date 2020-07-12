Menu

The Moodys: Season One Ratings

The Moodys TV show on FOX: season 1 ratings

This year, FOX has introduced a new comedy series for the holiday season. The Moodys is described as an "event series" but that doesn't mean that the show can't return for a second season if the ratings are strong enough.

A single-camera comedy series, The Moodys stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. Based on an Australian TV show, this series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though slightly dysfunctional, group that gathers in their hometown of Chicago for the “perfect” holiday. Each Moody has his/her own eccentricities and is also hiding secrets from the other members of the family. Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children. Freshly single, Dan (Arnaud) is the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”. Sister Bridget (Frei) is married and the “overachiever” of the clan. Meanwhile, Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up” who still lives at home with his parents.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

What do you think? Do you like The Moodys TV series on FOX?

7/12 update: The Moodys has been renewed.



The Moodys has been renewed.

George
George

Renew the show I loved it

March 25, 2020 12:20 pm
Kandace Haddix
Kandace Haddix

I’ve show please renew. The Moody’s are a fun family.

February 2, 2020 7:05 pm
Kandace Haddix
Kandace Haddix

Love show please renew

February 2, 2020 7:04 pm
Christina Gauthier
Christina Gauthier

I love this show

Please bring back!

January 12, 2020 6:54 pm
Madre
Madre

Love this show! RENEW!!!

January 7, 2020 10:54 pm
Madre
Madre

Love this show! RENEW!

January 7, 2020 10:53 pm
Hanna
Hanna

PLEASE bring on Season 2 – Loved all the characters – kooky but fun.

January 3, 2020 11:30 pm
