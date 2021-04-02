Will the Moody house survive having the entire family under one roof in the second season of the The Moodys TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Moodys is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Moodys here.

A FOX family comedy, The Moodys TV show stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. Guests include Maria Gabriela de Faria, Gerry Dee, and Josh Segarra. Based on an Australian TV show, this series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though slightly dysfunctional, group and each has his/her own eccentricities. Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children — the youngest and “creative one”, Dan (Arnaud); overachiever middle-child Bridget (Frei); and Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up”. Season two picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (de Faria), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof as “one big, happy family”.





