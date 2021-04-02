Vulture Watch

Will enough viewers welcome the Moody family back into their homes? Has The Moodys TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Moodys, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Moodys stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. Guests include Maria Gabriela de Faria, Gerry Dee, and Josh Segarra. Based on an Australian TV show, this series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though slightly dysfunctional, group and each has his/her own eccentricities. Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children — the youngest and “creative one”, Dan (Arnaud); overachiever middle-child Bridget (Frei); and Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up”. Season two picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (de Faria), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof as “one big, happy family”.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Moodys averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.04 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 48% in the demo and down by 46% in viewership. Find out how The Moodys stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 2, 2021, The Moodys has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Moodys for season three? The network has very few live-action comedies and Last Man Standing is already ending this year so, I think, despite low ratings, The Moodys has a pretty good chance at being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Moodys cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that The Moodys TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?