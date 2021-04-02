The Moodys: Season Two Ratings

The first season of The Moodys was described as an “event series” and, though the ratings weren’t very good, FOX ordered a second season. Will the viewership improve since the show’s no longer airing just ahead of the Christmas holiday, when TV ratings are typically lower? Will The Moodys be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Moodys stars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Jay Baruchel, Chelsea Frei, and Francois Arnaud. Guests include Maria Gabriela de Faria, Gerry Dee, and Josh Segarra. Based on an Australian TV show, this series revolves around the Moody family of five. They are a tight-knit, though slightly dysfunctional, group and each has his/her own eccentricities. Sean Moody Sr. (Leary) and his wife, Ann (Perkins), are parents of three grown children — the youngest and “creative one”, Dan (Arnaud); overachiever middle-child Bridget (Frei); and Sean Jr. (Baruchel), is the eldest sibling and the “screw-up”. Season two picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (de Faria), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof as “one big, happy family”.

Season one of The Moodys on FOX averaged a XXX rating in the 18-49 demographic and XXX million viewers.

