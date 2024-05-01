My Lady Jane: Prime Video Releases First-Look Photos for Alternate Retelling of English Royal History

My Lady Jane finally has a premiere date. The alternate history series will arrive on Prime Video in June. The streaming service released several first-look photos for the new series.

Starring Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, Will Keen, Anna Chancellor, Jim Broadbent, Kate O’Flynn, Isabella Brownso, Henry Ashton, Abbie Hern, Joe Klocek , Máiréad Tyers, Brandon Grace, Michael Workeye, Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, and Jordan Peters, the new series is based on the novel by Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows, Cynthia Hand and tells the story of British monarch Jane Grey.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video released first-look images from My Lady Jane, the quick-witted romantic new series set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world. Also announced, the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, June 27th in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Inspired by the best-selling book, My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford. At the center of this rollicking new series is the brilliant and headstrong Jane who is unexpectedly crowned queen overnight and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head)… My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom. The cast is led by newcomer Emily Bader in the titular role of Jane Grey. Starring opposite her is Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) as Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters (Pirates) plays King Edward. Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) plays Jane’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon (The Trip) plays Lord Dudley, Guildford’s father. Jim Broadbent (The Duke) plays the Duke of Leicester, Jane’s uncle. Henry Ashton (Creation Stories) plays Guildford’s brother, Stan, and Isabella Brownson (Napoleon) and Robyn Betteridge (Wheel of Time) play Jane’s sisters. Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers) and Abbie Hern (Enola Holmes 2) portray the King’s sisters Princess Mary and Princess Bess respectively. Additional cast includes Máiréad Tyers (Extraordinary), Joe Klocek (The Dry), and Michael Workeye (This is Going to Hurt). Creator Gemma Burgess (Brooklyn Girls trilogy) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Meredith Glynn (The Boys) is co-showrunner/executive producer, Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building) directs five of the eight episodes and is producing director/executive producer, and Sarah Bradshaw (Citadel, The Mummy, HBO’s upcoming The Hedge Knight) and Laurie MacDonald (The Ring, Zorro, Men In Black, Gladiator) are executive producers.”

More photos for the upcoming series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch My Lady Jane on Prime Video in June?