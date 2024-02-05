The Grand Tour: Sand Job: Prime Video Releases Photos and Premiere Date for New Special

The Grand Tour is returning for more. Prime Video has announced a February premiere date and photos for a new special titled The Grand Tour: Sand Job. Featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, the special will follow the crew as they travel to the African country of Mauritania.

Prime Video revealed the following about the special in a press release.

For their latest adventure, Jeremy, James and Richard travel to wild and remote country of Mauritania, in West Africa. Their challenge is to follow in the footsteps of the world’s most dangerous race, the iconic Paris-Dakar. But instead of competing in bespoke, hand built Dakar racers, our unfit trio must complete their journey in second hand sports cars, modified by them. Jeremy opts for a Jaguar F Type V6, Richard too goes British with an Aston Martin Volante V12, whilst James takes a punt on Italy with a Maserati. The boys report to the northern part of Mauritania, inside the perilous Foreign Office Red Zone, where they must rendezvous with their cars, which are delivered courtesy of the world’s longest iron ore train, a 1.2 mile monster that travels this country’s only railway line. From there, Jeremy, James and Richard strike out into the Sahara, heading south for Senegal and the famous finish line on the beach of Dakar. Along the way they must descend treacherous ravines by cable, James must battle with mysterious sand storms that threaten his car, they must build unusual and ingenious devices to help their cars cope with the car killing roads, and they must extract themselves from a deadly minefield. Also, given they are in the Sahara in one of the least populated countries in the world, they have to travel with their own fuel bowser, which they must protect at all costs, from being blown up. Having conquered the Sahara, our heroes’ problems are far from over. In order to reach Senegal they must make a perilous river crossing, across a river with no bridge. Now fully able to travel to far flung and exotic places the boys are back at their best, with the incredible back drop of Mauritania providing a spectacular setting for one of their most action packed adventures yet.

James May also shared a poster and the February 16th release date on X.

Since some of you have asked, 16th Feb. pic.twitter.com/J1KY0Yx1Ok — James May (@MrJamesMay) February 2, 2024

More photos from the upcoming special are below.

This special is the third installment of the fifth and final season of The Grand Tour series. The final special with the trio will air later this year.

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Grand Tour series? Will you watch the new special on Prime Video?