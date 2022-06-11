Paper Girls: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Coming-of-Age Sci-Fi Series

Paper Girls is coming soon to Prime Video. The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released photos for the coming-of-age sci-fi series based on the comics written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang.

Starring Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza, the series follows a group of friends living during the 1980s who have their lives changed when they cut caught between battling time travelers.

Prime Video revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video released the official first-look images and premiere date for the upcoming sci-fi adventure series Paper Girls, starring Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza, based on the comics written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. All eight episodes of the first season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 29 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ – are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by breakout leads Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry, and Adina Porter as Prioress.

“As fans of the comic already know, this story seamlessly interweaves deeply personal character drama with the kind of high adventure and action that is truly rare on the small screen,” said Christopher C. Rogers, Executive Producer and showrunner. “That said, this show is for everyone (even those who’ve never picked up a comic book!) who has ever wondered what it would be like to meet themselves at a different stage of life – to compare what you know now with what you thought you knew then… It’s been a genuine thrill to get to play in Brian and Cliff’s world, and I’m humbled to have worked alongside this incredibly special group of artists and collaborators to bring it to life.”

“I love this show!” said Brian K. Vaughan. “The extraordinary cast feels ripped from the pages of our comic. And whether you’ve read every issue of Paper Girls or are just starting the ride here, there will be huge surprises in store for you this epic first season.”

Ali Wong added, “I am so excited for viewers to discover the incredible young leads of Paper Girls, my co-stars Riley Lai Nelet, Camryn Jones, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza. Riley and I get to play ‘Erin’ in different decades, and our collaborations in crafting this character together could not have been more fun.”

Paper Girls is from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. The series is executive produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz, and Plan B. The series was created for television by Folsom. Season One is directed by Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha, and Karen Gaviola.”