Lightyears: Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons Series on Prime Video Gets Premiere Date and New Title

Prime Video series Lightyears has a premiere date and a new title. The upcoming sci-fi drama series, starring Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons, and Chai Hansen, premieres on May 20th. The title for the series is now Night Sky.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video today announced that the highly anticipated Amazon Original series Night Sky (formerly titled Lightyears) from Legendary Television, starring Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek (The Old Man and The Gun) and Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, May 20. Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen, The Newsreader) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined. Night Sky is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (Carnival Row, Paper Girls) and is written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer. Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers, along with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Philip Martin.”

