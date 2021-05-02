Lightyears: JK Simmons Replaces Ed O’Neill in Amazon Sci-Fi Series

Lightyears has made a big casting change. JK Simmons has replaced Ed O’Neill in the upcoming sci-fi series that’s coming to Amazon Prime Video. O’Neill was to star alongside Sissy Spacek in the series, but Variety revealed that he has left the project for personal reasons.

The new Amazon show is described as follows:

“The series follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin (Simmons) York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.”

A premiere date has not yet been set for the new series.

