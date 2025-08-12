Maxton Hall: Season Two Casting Revealed for YA Series on Prime Video

Maxton Hall: The Worlds Between Us has added to its cast for season two. According to Deadline, Gina Henkel, Proschat Madani, Laura de Boer, Dagny Dewath, Basil Eidenbenz, Anna Lucia Gustmann, and Kiro Ebra are joining the Prime Video series. The streaming service has already renewed the series for a third season, ahead of its second-season return in November.

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten star in the series inspired by the Mona Kasten novels. The series follows the love story of Ruby and James.

The following was said about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“From the new cast members, Dewath will play Ophelia Beaufort, the younger sister of James and his twin sister Lydia’s mother Cordelia Beaufort, who has secretly been in contact with her sibling and becomes an ally to the young lovers. Madani plays Alice Campbell, an influential businesswoman who wants to reward Ruby with a private scholarship at Oxford University after the teenager organizes a gala for her foundation, only to find her values tested by the Beaufort twins’ father, Mortimer Beaufort (Fedja van Huêt). Gustman will be Campbell’s perfectionist assistant May Clancey, while Eidenbenz is Frederick Ellington, the older brother of Maxton students Alistair and Elaine, who cannot understand why his younger siblings constantly oppose traditions. De Boer plays Mortimer Beaufort’s new assistant, whose exacting standards and regular visits to the Beaufort Villa upset the twins, and Ebra is Forest, who is part of British high society and hits it off with James’ best friend, Alistair, at a fundraising gala. Finally, Gina Henkel has replaced Julia-Maria Köhler as Helen Bell, Ruby’s loving and energetic mother who dreams of owning the bakery in which she works. Deadline hears Köhler couldn’t make the shoot timing work.”

Maxton Hall returns on November 7th.

