Network: Amazon Prime Video

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 4, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.

TV show description:

An action crime thriller series, the Reacher TV show is based on novels by Lee Child.

The story revolves around veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Ritchson) who has just recently entered civilian life. He’s a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served.

In the first season, when Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The police immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime.

While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to combat. One thing quickly becomes clear — they picked the wrong guy to take the fall.

