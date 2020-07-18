What new danger will Emily face in the third season of the Absentia TV show on Amazon? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Absentia is cancelled or renewed for season four. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Absentia here.

An Amazon Prime Video crime thriller, Absentia stars Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Geoff Bell, Josette Simon, Matthew Le Nevez, Neil Jackson, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman, Patrick McAuley, and Christopher Colquhoun. The drama centers on the mysterious disappearance and return of FBI Special Agent Emily Byrne. While tracking a notorious Boston serial killer, Emily vanishes. Eventually, she is declared dead — presumed to be a victim of Conrad Harlow. Six years later, she’s discovered in a cabin in the woods, clinging to life. Emily returns home to find her husband remarried, and now she’s a suspect in a new string of murders. In season three, with Emily’s suspension from the FBI nearing its end, a criminal case hits close to home, sending her on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together.





Do you think that Absentia on Amazon should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?