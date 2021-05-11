Network: Amazon.

Episodes: Three (hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: February 2, 2018 — July 17, 2020.

Series status: Ended.

Performers include: Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Richard Brake, Ralph Ineson, Paul Freeman, Bruno Bichir, and Patrick McAuley.

TV show description:

A thriller crime drama from creators Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, the Absentia TV show centers on the mysterious disappearance and return of FBI Special Agent Emily Byrne. While tracking a notorious Boston serial killer, Emily vanishes. Her husband, Nick (Heusinger), is left to care for their three-year-old son. Eventually, she is declared dead — presumed to be a victim of Conrad Harlow.

Six years later, in a cabin in the woods, Emily is found clinging to life. She not only struggles with her years of captivity but also learns Nick has since remarried. In fact, his new wife, Alice (Theobold), is the only mother her now nine-year-old son, Flynn (McAuley), has ever known.

At first, the authorities treat her as a victim. Soon though, they like her as a suspect in a new killing spree. Meanwhile, Nick, who has already been thrown for a loop by Emily’s return, is the one who has to bring her into custody.

Emily takes off, in order to prove her innocence. As she starts to unravel the mystery and gets closer to the truth, things get even more dangerous for her and her family. Will Emily be able to prove herself and figure out what happened to her? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #30 — Iterum Nata

Emily and Nick are finally reunited with Flynn back in Boston, but the threat of Elliot’s bioweapon still looms large. Emily resorts to drastic measures and makes a dangerous choice to ensure her family’s safety.

First aired: July 17, 2020.

