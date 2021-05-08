Absentia: Amazon Prime Video Series Has Ended, No Season Four

It looks like Emily’s troubles are over. The creative team of the Absentia TV series has decided not to make a fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video show. The third season was released in July of last year on the streaming service.

A crime thriller, the Absentia series stars Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Geoff Bell, Josette Simon, Matthew Le Nevez, Neil Jackson, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman, Patrick McAuley, and Christopher Colquhoun. The drama centers on the mysterious disappearance and return of FBI Special Agent Emily Byrne. While tracking a notorious Boston serial killer, Emily vanishes. Eventually, she is declared dead — presumed to be a victim of Conrad Harlow. Six years later, she’s discovered in a cabin in the woods, clinging to life. Emily returns home to find her husband remarried, and now she’s a suspect in a new string of murders. In season three, with Emily’s suspension from the FBI nearing its end, a criminal case hits close to home, sending her on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together.

Katic, who is also an executive producer on the show, took to social media to announce the series’ end and to thank the cast, crew, and fans for their support.

To our #ABSENTIA Wolfpack: When they asked me in January 2017 if I was ready to spend 3 years in Bulgaria shooting a cable TV series, I had no idea what I was in for. I could never have imagined the creative partnerships and the friendships that would form and enrich my life. Three Seasons was the perfect amount of space for a beautiful, complicated and wonderfully fulfilling journey. We took our protagonist on the path of victim to survivor to … empowered architect of her own future, which is a journey I hope we can all have after this confounding year. And although we’ve danced with the idea of continuing the tale, “ABSENTIA” was always meant to be only 3 seasons, & I couldn’t think of a better note to end on… for any person on this planet, but especially Emily and her loved ones. I’m proud of our team for bringing themselves to this project in order to bring life to “Absentia.” Thank you to Sony, Amazon, AXN, Showcase & all affiliates for your support of our special show. A big shout-out to all of our stellar directors, to exec producer, Julie Glucksman, and to our showrunner Will Pascoe. You all led with heart and passion; and Will, I sincerely hope the studio will take you up on your offer to pen a graphic novel version of Absentia. 😉 To our audience, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for joining us on this special journey. It is because of YOU that our show was a great success for its broadcasters. It’s because of YOU that we get to entertain you and be storytellers. And whatever projects this tribe of rebel storytellers goes to next, I hope you’ll follow them all. Last but not least, to my cast and crew, it’s been an honor—you are all the best in the business. And I mean that wholeheartedly. Here’s to the next time! xS

