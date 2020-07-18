Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Amazon subscription service, Absentia stars Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Geoff Bell, Josette Simon, Matthew Le Nevez, Neil Jackson, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman, Patrick McAuley, and Christopher Colquhoun. The drama centers on the mysterious disappearance and return of FBI Special Agent Emily Byrne. While tracking a notorious Boston serial killer, Emily vanishes. Eventually, she is declared dead — presumed to be a victim of Conrad Harlow. Six years later, she’s discovered in a cabin in the woods, clinging to life. Emily returns home to find her husband remarried, and now she’s a suspect in a new string of murders. In season three, with Emily’s suspension from the FBI nearing its end, a criminal case hits close to home, sending her on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together.



As of July 18, 2020, Absentia has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew Absentia for season four. My suspicion is that, in part because it’s shot economically, there will be a fourth (and possibly final) season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Absentia cancellation or renewal news.



