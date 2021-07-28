Goliath: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four on Amazon Prime?

Vulture Watch

Has the Goliath TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Amazon Prime?



Airing on the Amazon Prime streaming service, Goliath stars Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera, and Julie Brister. Season three guests include Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman, Griffin Dunne, Sherilyn Fenn, Beau Bridges, Shamier Anderson, Julia Jones, Leslie Grossman, Graham Greene, and Illeana Douglas. The series follows Billy McBride (Thornton), the “David” of the series, who takes on the powerful Goliaths of the justice system and the world. In season three, The unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley. He comes face-to-face with a new Goliath — a billionaire rancher (Quaid) and his sister (Brenneman) and their scheme to steal water, California’s most valuable resource. As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface and force him to confront his own mortality.



11/15/19 update: Amazon has renewed Goliath for a fourth and final season.



