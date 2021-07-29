Network: Amazon.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: October 13, 2016 — September 24, 2021.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt, Maria Bello, Olivia Thirlby, Nina Arianda, Molly Parker, Tania Raymonde, Sarah Wynter, Britain Dalton, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera, Morris Chestnut, Mark Duplass, Damon Gupton, Dwight Yoakam, Harold Perrineau, Ever Carradine, Kevin Weisman, Jason Ritter, Julie Brister, Dominic Fumusa, James Wolk, Alexandra Billings, and Matthew Del Negro.

TV show description:

The Goliath TV show is a legal drama from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro. The series centers on Billy McBride (Thornton), a down-and-out attorney in search of redemption.

The story follows this “David” of this story as he takes on the “Goliath” that is the well-heeled aerospace giant, Borns Tech, which is defended by Cooperman & McBride, a powerful law firm. In a legal system where the rich have their thumbs on the scales, and “truth” often goes to the highest bidder, this could be Billy’s one and only shot at justice.

Before his drinking took over his life and cost him his marriage, Billy was a partner at Cooperman & McBride and one of L.A.’s most important attorneys. Since Donald Cooperman (Hurt) booted him from their firm, Billy has relied on his street smarts to see him through. This is likely his only chance to recoup some of his former glory, in a battle against his former partner.

A war veteran and something of a hermit, Cooperman was once McBride’s friend, as well as his partner. Now, though, he is plotting Billy’s ultimate destruction. Does Billy stand a chance against Donald and his empire? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: September 24, 2021.

