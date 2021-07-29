Network: Amazon.
Episodes: TBD (hour).
Seasons: Four.
TV show dates: October 13, 2016 — September 24, 2021.
Series status: Ending.
Performers include: Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt, Maria Bello, Olivia Thirlby, Nina Arianda, Molly Parker, Tania Raymonde, Sarah Wynter, Britain Dalton, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera, Morris Chestnut, Mark Duplass, Damon Gupton, Dwight Yoakam, Harold Perrineau, Ever Carradine, Kevin Weisman, Jason Ritter, Julie Brister, Dominic Fumusa, James Wolk, Alexandra Billings, and Matthew Del Negro.
TV show description:
The Goliath TV show is a legal drama from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro. The series centers on Billy McBride (Thornton), a down-and-out attorney in search of redemption.
The story follows this “David” of this story as he takes on the “Goliath” that is the well-heeled aerospace giant, Borns Tech, which is defended by Cooperman & McBride, a powerful law firm. In a legal system where the rich have their thumbs on the scales, and “truth” often goes to the highest bidder, this could be Billy’s one and only shot at justice.
Before his drinking took over his life and cost him his marriage, Billy was a partner at Cooperman & McBride and one of L.A.’s most important attorneys. Since Donald Cooperman (Hurt) booted him from their firm, Billy has relied on his street smarts to see him through. This is likely his only chance to recoup some of his former glory, in a battle against his former partner.
A war veteran and something of a hermit, Cooperman was once McBride’s friend, as well as his partner. Now, though, he is plotting Billy’s ultimate destruction. Does Billy stand a chance against Donald and his empire? Stay tuned.
Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: September 24, 2021.
This show is awsome cant wait for season 4
Love this show ; wish it would continue indefinitely
love this show, it should go on for a fifth season and more
We love the series Goloath.if it has such good ratings why are they cancelling it..lets petition to contimue it …
I think this series should be renewed. One of the better shows on Amazon prime..
One of the best shows I’ve ever watched! Please renew!
For me this is the best T.V. series I have seen in a very long , time! Great story lines, fine casting and brilliant acting by all. Truly realistic sets and locations and clever Diecting. Hope there will be more to come as long as the standard set can be sustained. Congrats to all concerned!
I thought Dennis Quaid was in this series? He is not mentioned nor listed in the cast.
This page is meant to be an introduction to the show. Quaid joined the series with season three.