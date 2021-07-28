Goliath: Season Four; Amazon Sets Premiere for Final Season of Billy Bob Thornton Drama

The long wait for the return of Goliath is almost over. Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for the fourth and final season of the series.

Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera, and Julie Brister star in the legal drama which follows down-and-out lawyer Billy McBride (Thornton) as he seeks redemption. During the upcoming season, Billy will return to his Big Law roots and will take on the opioid epidemic.

Amazon revealed more about the return of Goliath in a press release.

“Amazon Prime Video announced today that the fourth and final season of its popular Amazon Original series Goliath, starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Billy Bob Thornton will launch September 24th on Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Goliath? Do you plan to watch the final season on Amazon Prime Video?