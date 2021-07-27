2020-21 TV Show Season Ratings (week 44)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the season average ratings of the 2020-21 network TV shows — through the end of week 44 (Sunday, July 25, 2021).

ABC shows (so far): The $100,000 Pyramid, 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Housewife, American Idol, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Big Sky, Black-ish, Call Your Mother, Capital One College Bowl, Card Sharks, The Celebrity Dating Game, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, The Con, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Emergency Call, For Life, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, Holey Moley, Home Economics, The Hustler, Match Game, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, Pooch Perfect, Press Your Luck, Rebel, The Rookie, Soul of a Nation, Station 19, Supermarket Sweep, To Tell the Truth, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, The Amazing Race, B Positive, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Big Brother, Bull, Clarice, The Equalizer, FBI, The FBI Declassified, FBI: Most Wanted, The Greatest #AtHome Videos, Love Island, Kids Say the Darndest Things, MacGyver, Magnum PI, Manhunt: Deadly Games, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, One Day at a Time, SEAL Team, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Star Trek: Discovery, SWAT, Tough As Nails, Undercover Boss, The Unicorn, United States of Al, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): All American, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Bulletproof, The Christmas Caroler Challenge, Charmed, Coroner, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dead Pixels, Devils, Dynasty, The Flash, Kung Fu, In the Dark, Legacies, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, The Outpost, Pandora, The Republic of Sarah, Riverdale, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, Trickster, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Walker, Wellington Paranormal, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and World’s Funniest Animals.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, America’s Most Wanted, Beat Shazam, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, Cherries Wild, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Crime Scene Kitchen, Duncanville, Family Guy, Filthy Rich, Game of Talents, The Great North, Hell’s Kitchen, Holmes Family Effect, Housebroken, I Can See Your Voice, LA’s Finest, LEGO Masters, Let’s Be Real, The Masked Dancer, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Mental Samurai, The Moodys, Name That Tune, neXt, Prodigal Son, The Resident, and The Simpsons.

NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Connecting…, Dateline NBC, Debris, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Making It, Manifest, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam, Nurses, Small Fortune, Superstore, This Is Us, Transplant, The Voice, The Wall, Weakest Link, Young Rock, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

﻿

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

Want more? You can check out other season listings here.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better?