2020-21 TV Show Season Ratings (week 20)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the season average ratings of the 2020-21 network TV shows — through the end of week 20 (Sunday, February 7, 2021).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Housewife, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Big Sky, Black-ish, Call Your Mother, Card Sharks, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, The Con, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Emergency Call, For Life, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, The Hustler, Match Game, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, Press Your Luck, The Rookie, Station 19, Supermarket Sweep, To Tell the Truth, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, The Amazing Race, B Positive, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bull, The Con, The Equalizer, FBI, The FBI Declassified, FBI: Most Wanted, The Greatest #AtHome Videos, MacGyver, Magnum PI, Manhunt: Deadly Games, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, One Day at a Time, SEAL Team, Star Trek: Discovery, SWAT, Undercover Boss, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): All American, Batwoman, The Christmas Caroler Challenge, Charmed, Coroner, Devils, Legacies, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, The Outpost, Pandora, Riverdale, Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, Trickster, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Walker, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and World’s Funniest Animals.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Family Guy, Filthy Rich, The Great North, Hell’s Kitchen, I Can See Your Voice, LA’s Finest, The Masked Dancer, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, neXt, Prodigal Son, The Resident, and The Simpsons.

NBC shows this season (so far): American Ninja Warrior, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Connecting…, Dateline NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mr. Mayor, Nurses, Superstore, This Is Us, Transplant, The Voice, The Wall, Weakest Link, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). The demos are typically reported with one decimal place but I’ve included two for more accurate ranking.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

