2020-21 TV Show Season Ratings (week seven)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the season average ratings of the 2020-21 network TV shows — through the end of week seven (Sunday, November 8, 2020).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Housewife, The Bachelorette, Black-ish, Card Sharks, Celebrity Family Feud, The Con, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Emergency Call, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Match Game, Press Your Luck, Supermarket Sweep, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, B Positive, The Con, The FBI Declassified, The Greatest #AtHome Videos, Manhunt: Deadly Games, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, One Day at a Time, Star Trek: Discovery, Undercover Boss, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): Coroner, Devils, Masters of Illusion, The Outpost, Pandora, Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, and World’s Funniest Animals.

FOX shows this season (so far): Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Family Guy, Filthy Rich, I Can See Your Voice, LA’s Finest, The Masked Singer, neXt, and The Simpsons.

NBC shows this season (so far): American Ninja Warrior, Connecting…, Dateline NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games, Superstore, This Is Us, Transplant, The Voice, The Wall, and Weakest Link.

﻿

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). The demos are typically reported with one decimal place but I’ve included two for more accurate ranking.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

Want more? You can check out other season listings here.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better?