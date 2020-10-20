Goliath: Season Four; Production to Begin on Final Season of Amazon Series

Goliath is gearing up for its return. Production on the fourth and final season of the drama series is expected to begin soon. Billy Bob Thornton, Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera, and Julie Brister star in the drama. The show follows Thornton’s character, a down-and-out lawyer, who takes on the rich and powerful goliaths of the world and seeks justice.

SafeSet revealed the following about the return to production for the Amazon series in a press release.

“SafeSet, an industry leader in COVID-19 compliance technology, today announced that it is helping Goliath, Amazon Studios’ hit TV show featuring Billy Bob Thornton, safely get back into production. The SafeSet COVID-19 Compliance System helps Goliath’s COVID-19 compliance team and others on set ensure that cast and crew are in compliance with testing protocols that minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

An actual start date for production was not revealed, and it is not known when Goliath will return to Amazon with its final season.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Goliath on Amazon? Are you sorry that there won’t be a fifth season?