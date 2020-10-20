Vulture Watch

Will this show hit a sour note? Has The Christmas Caroler Challenge TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Christmas Caroler Challenge, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, The Christmas Caroler Challenge is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie. Performance groups are judged by Garry Beers, Brandon Rogers, and Mikalah Gordon. In the show, a dozen extraordinary Christmas caroling groups — each with their own stylized brand of performance — perform and celebrate the great Christmas music that we’ve all come to love. Viewers meet these groups from elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carols.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Christmas Caroler Challenge averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 498,000 viewers. Find out how The Christmas Caroler Challenge stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Christmas Caroler Challenge has been renewed for a second season which will debut December 11, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Christmas Caroler Challenge for season two? The ratings are low but the smallest network is less of a slave to ratings than the other networks. Personally, I think that it will be renewed. Subscribe for free alerts on The Christmas Caroler Challenge cancellation or renewal news.

10/20/20 update: The Christmas Caroler Challenge has been renewed for a second season.



The Christmas Caroler Challenge Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Christmas Caroler Challenge‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad The Christmas Caroler Challenge TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?