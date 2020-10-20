Who will win in the first season of the The Christmas Caroler Challenge TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Christmas Caroler Challenge is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Christmas Caroler Challenge here. Status update below.

A competition TV series on The CW, The Christmas Caroler Challenge is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie. Performance groups are judged by Garry Beers, Brandon Rogers, and Mikalah Gordon. In the show, a dozen extraordinary Christmas caroling groups — each with their own stylized brand of performance — perform and celebrate the great Christmas music that we’ve all come to love. Viewers meet these groups from elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carols..





10/20/20 update: The Christmas Caroler Challenge has been renewed for a second season.

10/20/20 update: The Christmas Caroler Challenge has been renewed for a second season.