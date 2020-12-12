Menu

The Christmas Caroler Challenge: Season Two Viewer Votes

The Christmas Caroler Challenge TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Does the second season of The CW’s The Christmas Caroler Challenge TV show bring out the holiday spirit? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Christmas Caroler Challenge is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Christmas Caroler Challenge here.

A CW competition series, The Christmas Caroler Challenge is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie. Performance groups are judged by Garry Beers, Brandon Rogers, and Mikalah Gordon. In the show, a dozen extraordinary Christmas caroling groups — each with their own stylized brand of performance — perform and celebrate the great Christmas music that we’ve all come to love. Viewers meet these groups from elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carols.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Christmas Caroler Challenge TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Christmas Caroler Challenge should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



