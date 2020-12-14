Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, The Christmas Caroler Challenge is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie. Performance groups are judged by Garry Beers, Brandon Rogers, and Mikalah Gordon. In the show, a dozen extraordinary Christmas caroling groups — each with their own stylized brand of performance — perform and celebrate the great Christmas music that we’ve all come to love. Viewers meet these groups from elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carols.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Christmas Caroler Challenge averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 494,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s even in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. Find out how The Christmas Caroler Challenge stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 15, 2020, The Christmas Caroler Challenge has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew The Christmas Caroler Challenge for season three? The series draws low ratings but also appears very inexpensive to produce and it’s on its way to becoming a holiday tradition. I suspect that it will be back for a third year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Christmas Caroler Challenge cancellation or renewal news.



