The Christmas Caroler Challenge: Season One Ratings

The CW has introduced a new holiday-themed series. Will it be successful enough in the ratings to become a yearly tradition? Will The Christmas Caroler Challenge be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. Status update below.

A competition TV series, The Christmas Caroler Challenge is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie. Performance groups are judged by Garry Beers, Brandon Rogers, and Mikalah Gordon. In the show, a dozen extraordinary Christmas caroling groups — each with their own stylized brand of performance — perform and celebrate the great Christmas music that we’ve all come to love. Viewers meet these groups from elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carols.

10/20/20 update: The Christmas Caroler Challenge has been renewed for a second season.