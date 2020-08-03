Taskmaster: Season One Ratings



The Taskmaster TV series debuted in 2015 on Channel 4 in the UK. Nine seasons have aired so far (two cycles a year) and the series has been renewed through season 15. In other words, there are plenty of episodes that The CW could license but, will they? Will the ratings be good enough to bring the show back to the smallest network? Will Taskmaster be cancelled or renewed for season two on The CW? Stay tuned.

A UK comedy panel game show, the Taskmaster TV series stars comedian Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster. In each installment, he issues simple but comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants which are typically comedians. Show creator Alex Horne acts as the Taskmaster’s assistant. The tasks are usually performed in isolation but are occasionally taken on in teams. They’re designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively to complete the tasks. The final challenge is performed live in the studio with the episode’s winner taking home the donated items. At the end of a season, the person with the most number of points wins a golden bust of the Taskmaster.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

8/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Taskmaster TV series? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?