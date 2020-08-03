Who will win the golden bust in the first season of the Taskmaster TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Taskmaster is cancelled or renewed for season two in the United States. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Taskmaster here.

A CW comedy panel game show that originates in the UK, the Taskmaster TV series stars comedian Greg Davies in the title role of the all-powerful Taskmaster. In each installment, he issues simple but comedic and bizarre tasks to five regular contestants which are typically comedians. Show creator Alex Horne acts as the Taskmaster’s assistant. The tasks are usually performed in isolation but are occasionally taken on in teams. They’re designed to encourage the players to think laterally and creatively to complete the tasks. The final challenge is performed live in the studio with the episode’s winner taking home the donated items. At the end of a season, the person with the most number of points wins a golden bust of the Taskmaster.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Taskmaster TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?