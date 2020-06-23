Can you believe your eyes in the seventh season of the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Penn & Teller: Fool Us is cancelled or renewed for season eight (in this case, it’s already been renewed). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us here.

A CW magic competition series that’s hosted by Alyson Hannigan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us showcases talented magicians performing their acts for comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. Those who manage to fool the pair win the opportunity to perform in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas act. Magicians in season seven include Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondrej Psenicka, Paul Gertner, Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu, Rubén Vilagrand, Caleb Wiles, D.K., Wes Iseli, and Alana.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for an eighth season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.