Vulture Watch

Does this series still have the magic? Has the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Penn & Teller: Fool Us is hosted by Alyson Hannigan and showcases talented magicians performing their acts for comedic illusionists Penn Jillette and Teller. Those who manage to fool the pair win the opportunity to perform in Penn and Teller’s Las Vegas act. Magicians in season seven include Shawn Farquhar, Helen Coghlan, Ondrej Psenicka, Paul Gertner, Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu, Rubén Vilagrand, Caleb Wiles, D.K., Wes Iseli, and Alana.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.12 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 1% in viewership. Find out how Penn & Teller: Fool Us stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Penn & Teller: Fool Us has been renewed for an eighth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Penn & Teller: Fool Us for season eight? The series is on the network’s fall schedule so it’s understood that the show has been quietly renewed for an eighth year. The CW declined to confirm the season numbering. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Penn & Teller: Fool Us cancellation or renewal news.



Penn & Teller: Fool Us Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Penn & Teller: Fool Us‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Penn & Teller: Fool Us TV show has been renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?